MUSYOKA cries out after his wife disappeared with another man during his uncle’s wedding - They are cohabiting and sending him threats







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - A man identified as Musyoka has taken to social media in distress, claiming that his wife disappeared with another man during his uncle’s wedding held in Makadara over the weekend.

In an emotional post that has since gone viral, Musyoka narrated how the shocking incident unfolded on Saturday during what was supposed to be a joyous family occasion.

According to him, his wife left the venue with the man, and since then, she has not returned home or answered his calls.

“This is the guy mwenye alibeba my wife on Saturday kwa wedding ya my uncle Makadara. Up to now, sijui pahali bibi ako. Simu hashiki,” wrote a heartbroken Musyoka.

He further revealed that after tracing the man’s contact information and trying to reach out, he was met with threats instead of answers.

“Nikafuatilia nikapata namba ya jamaa. Nikamkoll, akanitishia kuniua pamoja na watoi wangu. So anything happening to me and my children, my wife and this guy washikwe, kwa sababu hatujui kama tutakua,” he added.

Musyoka’s post has sparked widespread reactions online, with many Kenyans expressing sympathy over his ordeal and urging authorities to take immediate action to ensure his safety.

There are also claims circulating that the man who allegedly ran away with Musyoka’s wife may be involved in cult-like activities, though these allegations remain unverified.

Photos of his wife.

