MOSES KURIA reveals his disappointments two years after his exit as Trade and Investment CS - “The Dream Has Been Extinguished”

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Former Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Moses Kuria, has expressed deep disappointment over the stagnation of key industrial projects he initiated during his tenure.
In a post shared on his official X account on Saturday,
October 4th, 2025, Kuria reflected on his ambitious vision for
Kenya’s economic transformation, lamenting that his efforts have not been
sustained.
“Exactly 2 years ago, I left the Ministry of Investments,
Trade and Industry.”
“I had huge dreams for our country… I dreamt of rapid
industrialisation,” he wrote.
Kuria recounted launching County Aggregation and Industrial
Parks, along with several Special Economic Zones and Export Processing Zones
aimed at boosting manufacturing and exports.
He also highlighted his role in advancing bilateral trade
and regional integration, positioning Kenya as a magnet for foreign direct
investment and business process outsourcing.
“My dream was to create millions of jobs for Gen Z,” Kuria
stated, underscoring his commitment to youth employment and economic
inclusivity.
However, the former CS did not hide his frustration with the
current state of affairs.
“Looking back at the last 2 years, I am disappointed that
this dream has been extinguished,” he declared.
Despite his disillusionment, Kuria struck a hopeful tone,
reaffirming his belief in Kenya’s potential.
“I refuse to give up on Kenya. We still have a great country with immense potential.”
