Cracks emerge in United Opposition as GACHAGUA and MATIANG’I clash over 2027 presidential flagbearer strategy

Saturday, October 4,
2025 - Tensions are rising within the United Opposition as two of its top
figures, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and ex-Interior Cabinet
Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, publicly clashed over the strategy for selecting the
coalition’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.
Both leaders are reportedly eyeing the ticket, but their
approaches differ sharply.
On Friday, October 3rd, Gachagua accused
Matiang’i of attempting to secure the nomination through closed-door meetings
and elite consultations.
“There is no President you will make in a boardroom.
Presidents are made in the field,” Gachagua said, emphasizing grassroots
mobilisation as the only viable path to victory.
His remarks appeared to target Matiang’i’s low public
visibility and preference for engaging influential figures behind the scenes.
The former CS is believed to be the preferred candidate of
Jubilee Party, led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
In a swift rebuttal, Matiang’i addressed over 500 youths in
Nakuru, promising to launch a nationwide campaign.
“Let us meet on the ground,” he declared.
“I will wear my Sketchers and go to every village in this
country, talking to Kenyans to seek their votes and support.”
The dispute highlights growing internal divisions within the
opposition alliance.
Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, another potential
contender, is also facing scrutiny over an alleged private meeting with
President William Ruto.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments