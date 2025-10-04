Cracks emerge in United Opposition as GACHAGUA and MATIANG’I clash over 2027 presidential flagbearer strategy







Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Tensions are rising within the United Opposition as two of its top figures, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and ex-Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, publicly clashed over the strategy for selecting the coalition’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Both leaders are reportedly eyeing the ticket, but their approaches differ sharply.

On Friday, October 3rd, Gachagua accused Matiang’i of attempting to secure the nomination through closed-door meetings and elite consultations.

“There is no President you will make in a boardroom. Presidents are made in the field,” Gachagua said, emphasizing grassroots mobilisation as the only viable path to victory.

His remarks appeared to target Matiang’i’s low public visibility and preference for engaging influential figures behind the scenes.

The former CS is believed to be the preferred candidate of Jubilee Party, led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a swift rebuttal, Matiang’i addressed over 500 youths in Nakuru, promising to launch a nationwide campaign.

“Let us meet on the ground,” he declared.

“I will wear my Sketchers and go to every village in this country, talking to Kenyans to seek their votes and support.”

The dispute highlights growing internal divisions within the opposition alliance.

Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, another potential contender, is also facing scrutiny over an alleged private meeting with President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST