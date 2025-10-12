Content creator YVONNE MUGURE gives Kenyan ladies tips on dating Nigerian men - "They are not afraid to spend but…”







Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Kenyan digital creator, Yvonne Mugure, has stirred up conversations with her candid take on the dating scene in Nairobi.

Taking to Instagram, she shared that Kenyan women are now facing “character development” from both local and Nigerian men - and it’s not always pretty.

“Nigerian men are elite-level players,” Yvonne declared.

“They’ll sweet-talk you, they’ve got money, and they’re not afraid to spend.”

But she warns that their charm isn’t just about flashy gestures, it’s strategic.

“They’ll woo you until you’re wooed,” she added, highlighting how their confidence and generosity can sweep women off their feet.

Compared to Kenyan men, Yvonne says Nigerian men have mastered the art of romance, often using grand gestures and intentional pursuit to win hearts.

With many Nigerian men now living in Nairobi, she believes their presence has shifted how Kenyan women approach dating.

Yvonne applauded Kenyan women for becoming more emotionally intelligent and learning to navigate love with sharper instincts and stronger boundaries.

“Props to y’all,” she said. “If these dudes have been playing in your face for years, play back.”

“I don’t even blame you.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST