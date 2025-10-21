Media Personality CIRU MURIUKI blasts Kenyans criticizing LUOs’ mourning culture after RAILA ODINGA’s death - “That’s Tribalism”

Tuesday, October 21,
2025 - Kenyan media personality, Ciru Muriuki, has ignited national debate
after condemning what she described as tribalism disguised as criticism.
In a strongly-worded Instagram video, Ciru responded to
backlash over the emotional mourning practices displayed by the Luo community
following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
“Saying how a community mourns is uncivil or savage? You are
a tribalist,” she declared.
Her remarks came after viral clips showed crowds weeping and
chanting in the streets, prompting some online users to label the scenes as
“chaotic” or “primitive.”
Ciru pushed back, arguing that grief is deeply cultural and
that dismissing one group’s mourning style reflects ethnic bias, not genuine
concern for public order.
“Grief looks different across cultures,” she wrote.
“To interpret that difference as inferiority is exactly how
tribalism hides in plain sight.”
The post has sparked mixed reactions with many lauding her
for defending cultural diversity and calling out hypocrisy, while others
insisted public mourning should remain “respectful” and “orderly.”
Raila Odinga, a
towering political enigma and cultural titan, passed away on October 15th,
2025 after suffering a cardiac arrest in India, sparking a massive public
outpouring of grief across the country.
The former ODM
leader and Kenya’s second Prime Minister was laid to rest on October 19th
at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, in a private ceremony attended by
family and national leaders following a state funeral.
