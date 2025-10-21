An American fugitive who is wanted for murder in Miami in 2010 arrested in Nairobi, extradited to the U.S (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - A 34-year-old American fugitive has been arrested in Nairobi and extradited to the United States over a murder committed in Miami, Florida, 15 years ago.

The suspect, who was just 19 at the time, is accused of fatally shooting Herbert Caniza during a robbery gone wrong on September 7th, 2010.

According to investigators, the suspect planned to rob Caniza of drugs and money.

When Caniza opened the door to his residence, he was shot in the chest.

A modified “Warner Brothers” t-shirt found at the scene - used as a makeshift mask - became a key piece of evidence.

Witnesses, including the suspect’s roommate, confirmed his involvement and erratic behavior on the day of the murder.

The breakthrough came when the suspect’s mother revealed he had contacted her days after the killing, claiming he was in danger.

She admitted to helping him flee to Brazil.

It remains unclear when he arrived in Kenya, but U.S authorities tracked him to Nairobi and coordinated his arrest.

He was extradited to Miami last week, arraigned and denied bond.

He now faces second-degree murder charges and is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre.

This marks the second U.S fugitive arrest in Nairobi this year.

In July, another American was captured in connection with a 2024 homicide in Washington State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST