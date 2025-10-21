“MECHI LAZIMA ILIPWE!” - Nairobi LADY rains blows on a man in public after he refused to pay her after a private encounter (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Drama unfolded along Jogoo Road when an angry lady publicly confronted a man who allegedly refused to pay her after a private encounter.

In the viral video, the furious woman can be seen shouting and raining slaps on the embarrassed man as onlookers gathered to witness the spectacle.

The man tried to escape, but the lady held onto him, demanding her dues.

Bystanders watched from a distance as the confrontation escalated, with some urging the man to “just pay her and end the shame.”

The two had agreed on a certain amount before meeting, but the man reportedly refused to pay after ‘quenching his thirst’, leading to the dramatic showdown.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST