“BEI NI MIA MBILI!” - Inside a Kondele building where thirsty men flock as LADIES shamelessly parade their ‘goods’ in broad daylight (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Forget nightclubs and secret lodgings - there’s a building in the heart of Kondele, Kisumu that has turned into a one-stop thirst-quenching zone for men looking for “quick mechi.”

In a video doing rounds online, women are seen openly parading themselves along the corridors, calling out potential clients and negotiating prices that go as low as Sh200.

The building has become a hive of activity, with men streaming in and out, and no sign of shame from those involved.

The place operates like a mini red-light district, right under the noses of the authorities.

A nosy Kenyan sneaked into the building and secretly recorded a video negotiating for prices with one of the ladies, giving a raw glimpse into what really happens inside.

Watch the video below.

Umalaya Kondele- Bei nia mia mbili pic.twitter.com/5sRgs4bccR — HOTSOURCE.. (@MotoMushene) October 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST