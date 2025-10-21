DRAMA at a guest house in Mombasa as a man confronts a LADY who tried to steal from him after paid “Mechi” meetup (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a guest house in Mombasa after a man confronted a lady who allegedly tried to steal from him moments after meeting for a private encounter.

The two reportedly met through an online dating app and agreed to meet for a “paid mechi.”

However, things took a dramatic turn when the man realized the lady was attempting to sneak away with his wallet while he was in the washroom.

Sensing trouble, the man quickly locked the door and demanded his money back.

The lady, however, began screaming and causing some commotion, sparking a heated exchange between the two.

According to the man, they had agreed on a payment of Ksh 1,000, but once inside the guest house, the lady allegedly changed her terms.

In a video circulating online, curious onlookers are seen gathering outside the guest house as the visibly agitated man tries to explain his side of the story while the lady continues to create drama.

Fortunately, the man managed to recover his money before the situation escalated further.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST