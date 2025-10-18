Man who hit RAILA ODINGA with a walking stick in viral video seeks forgiveness after BABA’s death







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Lengo Karissa, the man who made headlines in 2014 for striking Raila Odinga with a walking stick during a public event, has come forward with a heartfelt apology following the former Prime Minister’s death.

Speaking on Friday, October 17th, Karissa expressed deep regret over the incident and revealed that he had long hoped to meet Raila in person to apologize - but never got the chance.

“I know he is now deceased, but I still ask for forgiveness. Raila was a great leader who should be emulated.”

“Even to his family, they should not worry. They are also heroes,” he said.

The incident occurred in Kwale County during a cultural event where Raila and then-Governor Salim Mvurya were dancing.

Karissa approached and struck them with a walking stick before being subdued by security.

He was later arrested and charged with causing disturbance and bodily harm, but released on a Ksh2,500 bond.

The case was eventually dropped after Raila personally forgave him, a gesture Karissa says he will never forget.

