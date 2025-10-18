Fear in Kitengela as elusive lioness terrorizes residents - Even KWS can’t catch it (PHOTOs)







Saturday, October 18, 2025 - Panic has gripped residents of Kitengela after a lone lioness was spotted roaming the neighborhood for days, evading capture and leaving behind terrified families and mauled pets.

According to locals, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers have been camping in the area for over a week, trying to track down the big cat that appears to have mastered the art of hiding in plain sight.

Despite operating within a 500-meter radius, the lioness has become almost invisible, seen only through CCTV footage that captures its nightly escapades: scaling perimeter walls and attacking dogs before vanishing into the darkness.

Locals have been warned to stay indoors at night, as tension grows over the predator’s next move.

The mysterious lioness remains at large, and residents are now questioning KWS’ tracking methods as fear continues to grip the area.





