Man heartbroken after proposing to his beautiful fiancée - Netizens expose her as a “Bed-to-Bed Midfielder”







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - A young man’s moment of joy quickly turned into heartbreak after he proudly flaunted his fiancée on social media, only for netizens to dig up shocking details about her past.

He met the lady in May this year through the X platform and proposed to her two days ago.

Moments after sharing photos of his romantic proposal, complete with a sparkling engagement ring and emotional captions, the post attracted massive attention online.

However, instead of the warm congratulations he expected, the comment section turned into a storm of revelations.

One man boldly claimed to have “encountered” the lady before, exposing her private affairs in public.

Others quickly joined in, labeling her a “bed-to-bed midfielder” - a popular slang term referring to someone with a controversial dating history.

The expose left the groom-to-be devastated, with many sympathizing with him while others mocked his misfortune.

