Heartbroken man shares savage response he got from a LADY after asking her to be his girlfriend - “I’d rather set myself on fire…” (SCREENSHOT)







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - A young man recently took a bold step and confessed his feelings to his close female friend, hoping their friendship would blossom into something more.

In his message, he expressed his sincerity, saying, “We’ve been close enough for me to know this isn’t just friendship anymore… and I really want you to be my girlfriend.”

But what he didn’t expect was the fiery and brutal rejection that followed.

The lady, identified as Mimi, responded with a level of savagery that has since gone viral online.

“I didn’t think you’d be delusional enough to even think about it, not to talk of asking me,” she began.

Mimi didn’t stop there - she went on to question his confidence and self-awareness, saying, “You really are confident and not in the ‘wow’ way but in the ‘oh my God, does he not own a mirror?’ way.”

Her most unforgettable line left readers stunned: “I’d rather set myself on fire and roast marshmallows off the flames than settle for you.”

To add salt to the wound, she concluded, “My answer is not just ‘no’, it’s ‘hell no, never, not even in your dreams, and especially not in mine.’”

Social media users have been divided with some applauding her honesty, others condemning her for unnecessary cruelty.

One thing is certain: this man will think twice before confessing his feelings again.

The Kenyan DAILY POST