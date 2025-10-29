A video of an aspiring ODM politician kneeling before MAMA IDA ODINGA during visit to Opoda Farm sparks uproar - Even IDA was visibly uncomfortable (WATCH)

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - A video of an aspiring
ODM politician kneeling before Mama Ida Odinga has caused a buzz
online after his visit to Opoda Farm in Bondo to condole with the
family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
The politician, identified as Michael Omondi, who is
eyeing a seat in the 2027 General Elections, is seen in the video going
down on his knees before stretching his hand to greet Mama Ida and Homa
Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.
Both Mama Ida and Governor
Wanga appeared visibly uncomfortable as the politician
maintained his kneeling posture while exchanging pleasantries.
The clip has since gone viral, drawing mixed
reactions from Kenyans online.
While some accused the aspiring leader of sycophancy
and political theatrics, others defended his action, saying it was merely
a sign of respect towards the late ODM leader’s wife.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Opoda Farm manenos pic.twitter.com/Osi4EFSS3q— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 29, 2025
0 Comments