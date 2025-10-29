A video of an aspiring ODM politician kneeling before MAMA IDA ODINGA during visit to Opoda Farm sparks uproar - Even IDA was visibly uncomfortable (WATCH)







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - A video of an aspiring ODM politician kneeling before Mama Ida Odinga has caused a buzz online after his visit to Opoda Farm in Bondo to condole with the family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The politician, identified as Michael Omondi, who is eyeing a seat in the 2027 General Elections, is seen in the video going down on his knees before stretching his hand to greet Mama Ida and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

Both Mama Ida and Governor Wanga appeared visibly uncomfortable as the politician maintained his kneeling posture while exchanging pleasantries.

The clip has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from Kenyans online.

While some accused the aspiring leader of sycophancy and political theatrics, others defended his action, saying it was merely a sign of respect towards the late ODM leader’s wife.

Opoda Farm manenos pic.twitter.com/Osi4EFSS3q — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST