Cheeky University of Nairobi student captured on camera shooting his shot on a 57-year-old MUMAMA in traffic during a school trip - “Sisumbuangi Nikishiba” (VIDEO)







Friday, October 3, 2025 - A bold University of Nairobi student has caused a stir online after he was filmed trying to woo a 57-year-old mumama during a school trip.

The hilarious clip, which has since gone viral, shows the cheeky student leaning out of the university bus window and engaging the older woman stuck in traffic.

Unbothered by his fellow students' cheering and recording the scene, the young man confidently declared: “Sisumbuangi nikishiba” - a line that has now been turned into a trending meme on social media.

The encounter left many Kenyans divided, with some praising his bravery and sense of humor, while others called him out for disrespecting a woman old enough to be his mother.

Cases of young men, commonly referred to as Ben 10s, seeking financial support from older women continue to rise as tough economic times bite.

