LADY’s post on why men find it hard to marry a single mother when the woman has no issue marrying a man with a kid sparks reactions (LOOK)







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - A viral social media post has sparked intense debate around the complexities of dating with children.

A woman questioned why men often hesitate to marry single mothers, even when they themselves have children, highlighting a perceived double standard.

Her post quickly went viral, drawing passionate responses from both sides.

Some men argued that marrying a woman with a child comes with emotional and financial responsibilities that they’re not ready to shoulder.

One user bluntly stated, “You and your child are coming as a responsibility, but me and my child will never be your responsibility.”

Another added that a child from a previous relationship serves as a constant reminder of the woman’s past, making it emotionally difficult to accept.

However, others challenged the notion that women are more accepting of men with children.

They pointed to the stereotype of the “evil stepmother,” claiming many women struggle with blended family dynamics and often mistreat stepchildren.

The conversation has exposed deep-rooted biases and emotional hurdles that come with forming families across previous relationships.





