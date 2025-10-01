“Always look after yourself first and do the little you can for your family,” - Woman’s viral post sparks a heated debate







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - A woman’s candid post about prioritizing self over family has sparked a heated debate online.

Sharing her personal experience, she wrote, “Whatever you are doing in life, please don’t consider family first because mine almost rendered me useless.”

“Always look after yourself first and do the little you can for your family.”

Her message resonated with some, who praised her honesty and echoed similar struggles.

Others, however, felt she was unfairly generalizing.

One user responded, “You’re making it seem like everyone’s family is toxic.”

“Some of us still have good ones to hold on to.”

In a follow-up, the woman clarified that her post was based solely on her own journey.

“I believe most of us go through even worse but don’t have a way to voice out. I understand how you feel about my opinion, but it’s just how I feel.”

Her post has reignited conversations around boundaries and the complex dynamics of family relationships in today’s world.

