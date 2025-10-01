Lady’s bold outfit at late MP, DALMAS OTIENO’s requiem mass sparks online frenzy – see reactions! (PHOTO)







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - A bold fashion choice at the requiem Mass for former Rongo MP, Dalmas Otieno, has stirred online buzz.

Held at Don Bosco Catholic Church in Upper Hill, Nairobi, on Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, the event took an unexpected turn when a woman seated in the front pew, suggesting close ties to the late MP, appeared in an outfit many deemed ‘too revealing’ for the solemn occasion.

Photos of her look quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions across social media.

While some admired her confidence, others criticized the ensemble as inappropriate for a funeral setting.

See the photo and reactions.

