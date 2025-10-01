Nigerian singer TEMS shares sizzling PHOTOs and fires back at Kenyans criticizing her Blankets and Wine performance in Nairobi - “Shurruup”







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - Nigerian Grammy winner, Tems, lit up Nairobi’s Laureate Garden with a dazzling performance at Blankets and Wine on Sunday, September 28th, 2025.

Thousands turned up for the sold-out show, undeterred by the steep ticket prices, eager to see the “You and Me” hitmaker live.

During her set, Tems expressed deep affection for Kenya, revealing that she’s fallen in love with the country and is even considering settling down and starting a family here.

But not everyone was sold on her vibe.

Some Kenyan fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to critique her outfit, calling it too conservative and claiming she lacked the “aura” expected of a global star.

The Gen Z crowd, known for their bold takes, didn’t hold back.





Tems, never one to shy away from speaking her mind, has responded to the criticism with flair.

Taking to X, she posted two sizzling photos showing a bit more skin, captioned:

“You don’t like my aesthetic? Shurrupp! My Gang Love ittt.”

Her post has been widely seen as a cheeky clapback to critics, reminding fans that her style is unapologetically hers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST