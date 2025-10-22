Deadbeat Anaenda Shoot Na Watoto Wa Wenyewe - LADY blasts her baby daddy! Warns his new lover she will be impregnated and dumped (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Drama has erupted on social media after a furious lady publicly called out her deadbeat baby daddy, accusing him of neglecting his child while pretending to be a perfect father figure online.

In a fiery post on Tiktok, the woman claimed that the man has been taking photoshoots with another woman’s child, yet he hasn’t sent a single shilling for their own childrens’ upkeep.

The lady went on to warn her baby daddy’s new lover, accusing her of falling for a man who “only knows how to impregnate and disappear.”

While some sympathized with the woman, others felt she was exposing too much on social media.

One user commented, “Sister, heal in silence - the internet never forgets.”

Another wrote, “Deadbeats deserve public shaming. Maybe that’s the only language they understand.”

Check out her post.

