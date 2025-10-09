Kitale Bishop attempts to kill a LADY after she threatened to expose their affair - She is fighting for her life in hospital







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - A well-known Bishop from Kitale is on the spot after allegedly poisoning a woman with whom he is said to have been having an affair.

According to reliable sources, the woman, who is currently admitted to Nairobi West Hospital in critical condition, had reportedly threatened to expose their secret relationship following a bitter fallout.

The affair is said to have taken a dramatic turn after the clergyman allegedly began making strange and uncomfortable demands, which the woman refused to entertain.

In response, she reportedly warned that she would leak their private photos and videos to expose the man of God’s hypocrisy.

The confrontation is believed to have driven the Bishop to allegedly plot to “silence” her by poisoning.

News of the shocking incident has spread rapidly across social media, sparking outrage and disbelief among Kenyans.

Many are now demanding the Bishop’s immediate arrest and prosecution, calling the incident a shameful stain on the church’s reputation.

Police are said to have launched investigations into the matter as the victim continues to fight for her life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST