Kirinyaga tycoon ANDREW NGIRICHI and ex-spy chief, JAMES KANYOTU’s son ships in Kenya’s first McLaren worth Ksh 60 million (VIDEO)







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - Kirinyaga businessman Andrew Ngirichi, husband to former Kirinyaga Woman Rep, Purity Ngirichi, has yet again reminded Kenyans what money looks like after reportedly shipping in the first-ever McLaren sports car in the country.

The sleek machine, valued at a jaw-dropping Ksh 60 million, is said to have arrived in Nairobi a few weeks ago.

He officially unveiled the multi-million car in a party attended by friends and close family members.

Watch the video.

Kirinyaga tycoon ANDREW NGIRICHI and ex-spy chief, JAMES KANYOTU’s son ships in Kenya’s first McLaren worth Ksh 60 million pic.twitter.com/Oz7nAKS5RV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST