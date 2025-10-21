Heartbreaking VIDEO shows KIMANI MBUGUA's last days before he was taken to a rehab, where he took his own life - He was living in the streets







Tuesday, October 21, 2025 - A heartbreaking video of former Citizen TV journalist, Kimani Mbugua, has surfaced online, showing the once-celebrated media personality in a disturbing state before he was taken to a rehabilitation centre in Mombasa.

In the emotional clip, Kimani is seen wandering the streets while intoxicated.

He was smoking a cigarette and begging money from strangers.

Kimani was rescued from the streets and taken to a rehab in Mombasa, where he took his own life.

Kimani, who rose to fame as one of Citizen TV’s most promising young reporters, had reportedly been battling personal struggles for some time.

He left behind a brief note at the rehabilitation center where he died, expressing exhaustion from years of fighting depression.

“I have done the best in my life, but I want to rest. I have chosen rest, and I have no grudge with anyone,” part of the note read.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST