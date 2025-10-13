Kenyans furious as Uasin Gishu LADY is tied to a bed in Saudi Arabia, mistreated and denied salary after being lured through Kazi Majuu Program – “CS ALFRED MUTUA must be arrested!” (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - Public outrage is growing after heart-wrenching images emerged online showing Frenda Jelangat, a young woman from Cheptiret, Uasin Gishu County, tied to a bed and in distress in Saudi Arabia, where she had gone to work under a Government-sponsored Kazi Majuu program.

According to multiple reports, Frenda was recruited through an official foreign employment initiative facilitated by the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, barely a month after arriving in the Gulf, her dream of a better life turned into a nightmare.

She was reportedly denied her salary, subjected to inhumane treatment, and later restrained after protesting against the abuse.

Photos circulating on social media show her tied to a bed, appearing weak and distressed.

Online users are demanding answers and accountability from Labour CS Alfred Mutua and Foreign Affairs PS Dr. Korir Sing’oei, accusing the Government of negligence and deception for sending citizens into exploitative working conditions under the guise of “safe job opportunities abroad.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST