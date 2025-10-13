Drama in Eldoret as woman attacks her husband in public at a popular entertainment joint (VIDEO)







Monday, October 13, 2025 - There was drama at a popular entertainment joint in Eldoret after a man was publicly assaulted by his wife in front of stunned revelers.

In the viral video shared online, the enraged woman is seen furiously confronting her husband before a heated exchange breaks out.

Moments later, she slaps him across the face as shocked onlookers watch the drama unfold.

Interestingly, the man does not retaliate and instead tries to calm her down, but his efforts prove futile as she continues shouting at him.

The video has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many questioning why society remains silent when men fall victim to domestic violence.

Others urged the couple to resolve their marital differences privately.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST