Drama in Eldoret as woman attacks her husband in public at a popular entertainment joint (VIDEO)

Monday, October 13, 2025 - There was drama at a
popular entertainment joint in Eldoret after a man was publicly assaulted by
his wife in front of stunned revelers.
In the viral video shared online, the enraged woman is seen
furiously confronting her husband before a heated exchange breaks out.
Moments later, she slaps him across the face as shocked
onlookers watch the drama unfold.
Interestingly, the man does not retaliate and instead tries
to calm her down, but his efforts prove futile as she continues shouting at
him.
The video has sparked a heated debate on social media, with
many questioning why society remains silent when men fall victim to domestic
violence.
Others urged the couple to resolve their marital differences
privately.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Eldoret... pic.twitter.com/AC4RyNluOu— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 13, 2025
0 Comments