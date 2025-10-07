Kenyan woman publicly calls out her husband for cheating on her with their housegirl - Claims the betrayal led her to alcoholism







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Drama unfolded online after a Kenyan woman took to social media to expose her husband’s alleged affair with their housegirl, accusing him of betrayal that she says pushed her into alcoholism.

In a heartfelt post that has since gone viral, the woman poured out her pain, revealing how deeply the infidelity affected her mental and emotional well-being.

“Dear husband, you hurt me and I am still hurt. Never knew you would cheat on me with our housegirl. No wonder I am still drinking to date,” she wrote.

Her confession sparked massive reactions online, with many sympathizing with her pain while others questioned why she chose to air her marital issues publicly.

This shocking revelation adds to the growing number of cases where domestic workers have been implicated in breaking up marriages.





