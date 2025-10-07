Kenyan woman publicly calls out her husband for cheating on her with their housegirl - Claims the betrayal led her to alcoholism

Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - Drama unfolded online after a Kenyan woman took to social media to expose her husband’s alleged affair with their housegirl, accusing him of betrayal that she says pushed her into alcoholism.
In a heartfelt post that has since gone viral, the woman
poured out her pain, revealing how deeply the infidelity affected her mental
and emotional well-being.
“Dear husband, you hurt me and I am still hurt. Never knew
you would cheat on me with our housegirl. No wonder I am still drinking to
date,” she wrote.
Her confession sparked massive reactions online, with many
sympathizing with her pain while others questioned why she chose to air her
marital issues publicly.
This shocking revelation adds to the growing number of cases where domestic workers have been implicated in breaking up marriages.
