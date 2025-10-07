ALIGONGEWA!! Kenyan man shares screenshots of his girlfriend planning ‘mechi’ with another man after accessing her WhatsApp - Ogopa Wanawake!







Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - A Kenyan man has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share how he discovered that his girlfriend was cheating.

Responding to a viral tweet that asked, “So you think you’re the only man in her life?”, he revealed how he stumbled upon incriminating chats after she mistakenly left her WhatsApp logged into his device.

Thinking she had deleted the account, the woman unknowingly left behind a trail of messages.

Screenshots showed her planning a private meet-up with another man.

When confronted, she claimed it was all a joke and insisted that the plans were cancelled.

“I confronted her about this,” he wrote.

“She told me they never met and it was just a joke.”

Despite her denial, he wasn’t convinced - and chose to end the relationship.

The post has sparked heated conversations online, with many praising him for trusting his instincts and walking away from the drama.

See the posts below.

