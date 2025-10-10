Kenyan Media Personality TALIA OYANDO reveals medical reason behind her drastic weight loss that has left fans worried







Friday, October 10, 2025 - Talia Oyando, the beloved reggae MC and media personality, has opened up about her dramatic weight loss journey.

This comes after she shared recent photos of her slimmer figure on Instagram and fans flooded her comments with mixed reactions - some expressing admiration, others voicing concern.

In a candid revelation, Talia better known as the Night Nurse, explained that her transformation is not about aesthetics but health.

She revealed that while battling a long-term knee injury, doctors advised her to lose weight to avoid surgery and manage her condition safely.

“Having a busted knee doesn’t help, and to avoid surgery, I need to lose weight, get on physiotherapy, keep my nutrition, and stay focused,” she shared.

Talia confirmed she’s using semaglutide (ozempic), a medically supervised treatment known for curbing appetite and balancing blood sugar.

“This isn’t a quick fix - it’s part of a structured health journey,” she said.

Her honesty has sparked widespread conversation online, with many praising her transparency and courage, while others caution against reliance on medical weight-loss solutions.

Talia now joins a growing list of Kenyan celebrities speaking openly about their health struggles and the role of modern medicine in weight loss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST