Kenyan Media Personality TALIA OYANDO reveals medical reason behind her drastic weight loss that has left fans worried

Friday, October 10,
2025 - Talia Oyando, the beloved reggae MC and media personality, has
opened up about her dramatic weight loss journey.
This comes after she shared recent photos of her slimmer
figure on Instagram and fans flooded her comments with mixed reactions - some
expressing admiration, others voicing concern.
In a candid revelation, Talia better known as the Night
Nurse, explained that her transformation is not about aesthetics but
health.
She revealed that while battling a long-term knee injury, doctors
advised her to lose weight to avoid surgery and manage her condition safely.
“Having a busted knee doesn’t help, and to avoid surgery, I
need to lose weight, get on physiotherapy, keep my nutrition, and stay
focused,” she shared.
Talia confirmed she’s using semaglutide (ozempic), a
medically supervised treatment known for curbing appetite and balancing blood
sugar.
“This isn’t a quick fix - it’s part of a structured health
journey,” she said.
Her honesty has sparked widespread conversation online, with
many praising her transparency and courage, while others caution against
reliance on medical weight-loss solutions.
Talia now joins a growing list of Kenyan celebrities
speaking openly about their health struggles and the role of modern medicine in
weight loss.
