A former waitress at Magnum club in Kisii falls into depression after losing her job and takes her own life - RIP GLADYS!! (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 14, 2025 - Tragedy has struck in Kisii town after a young woman identified as Gladys, a former waitress at the popular Magnum Club, reportedly took her own life after falling into depression.

According to reports, Gladys lost her job a few weeks ago and had been struggling to make ends meet.

Friends say she became withdrawn and visibly stressed, often talking about how difficult life had become since she was laid off.

Her close friends revealed that she had been battling emotional distress and hopelessness, and despite their efforts to encourage her, she appeared overwhelmed by her situation.

Her lifeless body was discovered in the house, leaving friends and family members in shock and distress.

The heartbreaking incident has once again highlighted the growing mental health crisis in Kenya, with calls for more awareness and support for people facing depression and unemployment-related stress.

