Inside Thika Road’s Al-Fakher Lounge - The den of slay queens!! Where men are spoilt for choice as the night grows (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 24, 2025 - If you thought Nairobi’s nightlife couldn’t get any wilder, a quick visit to Al-Fakher Lounge along Mirema Drive will quickly prove you wrong.

The popular spot, which has become the unofficial headquarters of Nairobi’s glamorous night crawlers, is setting social media ablaze - thanks to a fresh batch of trending photos showing what really goes down when the lights dim.

By day, Al-Fakher looks like an ordinary hangout joint.

But as the sun sets, the atmosphere transforms dramatically.

The lounge turns into a runway of high heels, designer handbags as slay queens flock in dressed to kill.

Inside, the scene is electric.

Men from all walks of life, from campus boys to loaded businessmen, fill the tables, each hoping to catch the attention of polished slay queens.

And judging by the photos, the ladies come dressed to impress with body-hugging outfits and flawless makeup.

Below are some photos from the popular joint.

