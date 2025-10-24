ANAPENDA MECHI! This video of a cheeky MUMAMA giving men ‘tips’ has sparked reactions (WATCH)







Friday, October 24, 2025 - A video of a well-endowed middle-aged lady popularly known as Mumama on social media streets giving men bedroom tips has stirred reactions on social media.

In the clip, the mumama confidently shares bedroom tips for men, complete with animated demonstrations.

Her boldness and apparent expertise in intimacy have drawn both praise and criticism.

While some netizens applauded her confidence and openness, others dismissed the video as a clout-chasing stunt and warned men to avoid such women.

“A woman addicted to social media is a woman who will ruin your peace and privacy - avoid them,” one netizens stated.

Watch the video.

A woman who is addicted to social media is a woman who will ruin your peace and privacy, avoid them. pic.twitter.com/RfdfZqgIIC — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 24, 2025