ANAPENDA MECHI! This video of a cheeky MUMAMA giving men ‘tips’ has sparked reactions (WATCH)

Friday, October 24,
2025 - A video of a well-endowed middle-aged lady popularly known as Mumama
on social media streets giving men bedroom tips has stirred reactions on social
media.
In the clip, the mumama confidently shares bedroom tips for
men, complete with animated demonstrations.
Her boldness and apparent expertise in intimacy have drawn
both praise and criticism.
While some netizens applauded her confidence and openness,
others dismissed the video as a clout-chasing stunt and warned men to avoid
such women.
“A woman addicted to social media is a woman who will ruin
your peace and privacy - avoid them,” one netizens stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
A woman who is addicted to social media is a woman who will ruin your peace and privacy, avoid them. pic.twitter.com/RfdfZqgIIC— Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 24, 2025
