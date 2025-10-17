Mama IDA ODINGA reflects on 52 years of marriage with RAILA ODINGA in emotional tribute during State Funeral - “Our lives were not smooth ride but….”







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Mama Ida Odinga delivered a moving tribute to her late husband, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, during the State Funeral Service held at Nyayo Stadium.

Reflecting on their 52-year journey together, she described Raila as a steadfast partner whose life was marked by resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to justice.

“I met Raila in the early 1970s, and we married in 1973. I’ve lived with this man for 52 years.”

“Many here could be our children; no wonder you call him Baba,” she said, drawing applause from mourners.

Ida recounted how their marriage endured political detentions and national upheavals, and how they named their four children after figures who inspired them.

Their firstborn, Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga, was named after the Cuban revolutionary.

Rosemary combined the names of both their mothers.

Raila Junior was named after Raila’s cousin and close friend.

Their youngest, Winnie, was named after Winnie Mandela, inspired by the moment Nelson Mandela walked free from prison.

“There’s nothing wrong with naming children after heroes,” she noted.

Ida emphasized Raila’s lifelong call for peace, unity and integrity.

“He hated dishonesty and the greed that breeds corruption.”

“He always urged Kenyans to live in peace, beyond tribal and political lines.”

She acknowledged the challenges in their marriage but highlighted the importance of truth, forgiveness and mutual respect.

"Our lives were not a smooth ride. We had our ups and downs, but as we continued living together, we learned how to cope because we have weaknesses and strengths.”

“We learnt to talk straight truth to one another, speak the truth, forgive and move on.”

"Please don't carry grudges from one generation to another, from one group to another, from sisters and brothers.”

“We must learn to forgive easily.”

Raila will be laid to rest on Sunday, October 19th, at his Opoda farm in Bondo, Siaya County in accordance to his wish to be buried within 72 hours.

The Kenyan DAILY POST