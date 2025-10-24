How veteran KBC journalist and Master of Ceremonies, SAMMY LUI, died a frustrated and depressed man after SAKAJA demolished his house in Woodley







Friday, October 24, 2025 - Veteran KBC journalist and Master of Ceremonies, Sammy Lui Nguli, has passed away, just two months after the Nairobi County Government demolished his house in Woodley Estate, an ordeal that friends and family say left him emotionally shattered.

Nguli, who was once a household name during KBC’s golden years, was among the pioneer journalists who helped shape Kenya’s broadcasting history.

Known for his calm voice, professionalism, and humility, he inspired generations of media practitioners across the country.

According to close friends, the demolition of his Woodley home in August 2025 took a heavy emotional and psychological toll on him.

The veteran broadcaster was forced to relocate to the village in Subukia, where he reportedly began struggling with depression and frustration.

“He never recovered from that day,” one close associate said. “He was deeply hurt - that house meant everything to him. It’s where his memories and life’s work were.”

Sources reveal that Nguli’s health deteriorated rapidly in the weeks that followed.

Despite efforts by friends and colleagues to offer support, he passed away quietly at his Subukia home on Thursday.

President Ruto led the nation in mourning the veteran broadcaster, describing him as a dedicated public servant.





