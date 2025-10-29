How SUSAN, a staff an Inspire Credit, was trailed by her jilted LOVER while going to work and hacked to death over infidelity (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - A chilling incident in Mwanyani, Machakos County, has left residents in shock after a man brutally killed his lover, identified as Susan, an employee of Inspire Credit, using a knife on Monday morning, October 26th.

According to reports, Susan had left home early, like many others heading to work, but tragically, she never made it back.

Her lover, who is said to have been waiting for her, attacked and killed her on the spot in broad daylight.

Witnesses say the suspect had carefully planned the attack, having hidden knives and a panga in advance.

After committing the heinous act, enraged members of the public pounced on him and executed mob justice, killing him instantly.

“He found her and killed her right here in the market - it shocked everyone around. People caught him before he could escape and killed him,” one witness recounted.

“I was so shocked to hear a woman had been hacked to death. Such things never happen here. By the time police arrived, the man had already been killed by the mob,” another witness added.

It is suspected that Susan’s boyfriend carried out the heinous attack after accusing her of infidelity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST