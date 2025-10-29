Heartbreaking scenes as Githurai LADY buries husband murdered 40 days after their wedding - Her emotional tribute will break you (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - Naomi Wambui is mourning the tragic death of her beloved husband, Frankline Gatukui, a 30-year-old boda boda rider who was killed under mysterious circumstances, barely a month after their wedding.

According to reports, Frankline was attacked and fatally stabbed by unknown assailants on the evening of October 20th along the Githurai–Kasarani Road.

His death has left his newlywed wife, family and the entire Githurai community in shock and disbelief.

Frankline and Naomi had tied the knot just 40 days before the tragedy, full of dreams and plans for their future together.

Now, Naomi finds herself a young widow, struggling to come to terms with the cruel twist of fate that ended their love story so abruptly.

On Tuesday, mourners gathered at AIPCA Kiuu Church for a solemn requiem service to honour Frankline’s life.

Emotions ran high as family, friends, and fellow boda boda riders paid their last respects.

Fighting back tears, Naomi delivered an emotional tribute to her late husband, describing him as the man who brought joy and peace into her life.

“My heart still trembles as I whisper your name. How can I describe the pain of losing you, my soulmate? Our forever had just begun. Only a month of marriage, a single beautiful chapter, before cruel fate swept you away from my arms,” she said, her voice breaking.

Naomi remembered Frankline as her answered prayer, a man whose love had given her hope and purpose.

“You were my dream come true, my peace, my home,” she added tearfully.

As the investigation into Frankline’s murder continues, residents of Githurai have called on authorities to act swiftly and bring the culprits to justice, lamenting the growing cases of insecurity in the area.

Frankline leaves behind his young wife, heartbroken family, and a community still reeling from the loss of a kind and hardworking man whose life was cut short just when it had begun to blossom.

See photos of the burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST