How a 21-year-old armed robber tried to evade police by hiding in a water drum in Kisumu - AK47 recovered (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 28, 2025 - A 21-year-old man suspected of committing robbery with violence has been arrested in Kisumu after attacking and robbing a security guard at gunpoint.

The suspect, identified as Kelvin Oduor, alias Kevoo, was nabbed following a swift response by Kisumu Sub-County Law Enforcement Officers who were on routine patrol when they heard gunshots in the area.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers established that the suspect had attacked a security guard, robbed him of his mobile phone and rubber shoes, and fled.

A hot pursuit ensued, and after a thorough search, the suspect was found hiding inside a water storage drum on the rooftop of the Patel Sarmaji Building.

He was arrested on the spot, and officers recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition from his possession.

The suspect was taken to Kisumu Central Police Station, where he is being processed pending arraignment in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST