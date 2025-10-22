GACHAGUA’s United Opposition rejects Governor KAHIGA’s apology over RAILA ODINGA’s remarks and issues three demands







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - The United Opposition coalition has firmly rejected Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga’s apology over his controversial remarks about the late Raila Odinga.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, October 22nd, the coalition - comprising Wiper Democratic Movement, People’s Liberation Party, Democratic Congress Party, DAP-K, and others - condemned Kahiga’s comments made during a funeral in Nyeri, where he suggested that Raila’s death was “God’s plan” and had “levelled the political playing field”

“This is the very definition of hate speech as outlined in Article 33 of the Constitution,” the statement read, clarifying that Kahiga was elected on a UDA ticket and is not affiliated with any United Opposition party.

The coalition issued three demands:

Accountability: Kahiga must explain why he was chosen to deliver such inflammatory remarks at this sensitive time.

Transparency: He should disclose who his “nefarious paymasters” are and why they used him as a mouthpiece.

Censure: The Council of Governors must publicly censure Kahiga for attempting to ignite ethnic tensions.

While Kahiga apologized and resigned as CoG Vice Chair, the opposition deemed it insufficient.

"It is in our view not enough for Governor Kahiga to issue what was his hurriedly scripted apology that included his resignation as Vice Chairman of the Council of Governors (CoG).”

“The COG should in public interest, first act swiftly and censor the Nyeri Governor for his clearly stage managed comments that are clearly designed to ignite an ethnic war," they added.

They called on UDA leaders, President William Ruto, Governor Cecily Mbarire, and Senator Hassan Omar, to issue a formal apology and take disciplinary action.

