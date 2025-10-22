GACHAGUA’s United Opposition rejects Governor KAHIGA’s apology over RAILA ODINGA’s remarks and issues three demands

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - The United Opposition coalition has firmly rejected Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga’s apology over his controversial remarks about the late Raila Odinga.
In a joint statement released Wednesday, October 22nd,
the coalition - comprising Wiper Democratic Movement, People’s Liberation
Party, Democratic Congress Party, DAP-K, and others - condemned Kahiga’s
comments made during a funeral in Nyeri, where he suggested that Raila’s death was
“God’s plan” and had “levelled the political playing field”
“This is the very definition of hate speech as outlined in
Article 33 of the Constitution,” the statement read, clarifying that Kahiga was
elected on a UDA ticket and is not affiliated with any United Opposition party.
The coalition issued three demands:
Accountability: Kahiga must explain why he was chosen
to deliver such inflammatory remarks at this sensitive time.
Transparency: He should disclose who his “nefarious
paymasters” are and why they used him as a mouthpiece.
Censure: The Council of Governors must publicly
censure Kahiga for attempting to ignite ethnic tensions.
While Kahiga apologized and resigned as CoG Vice Chair, the
opposition deemed it insufficient.
"It is in our view not enough for Governor Kahiga to
issue what was his hurriedly scripted apology that included his resignation as
Vice Chairman of the Council of Governors (CoG).”
“The COG should in public interest, first act swiftly and
censor the Nyeri Governor for his clearly stage managed comments that are
clearly designed to ignite an ethnic war," they added.
They called on UDA leaders, President William Ruto, Governor
Cecily Mbarire, and Senator Hassan Omar, to issue a formal apology and take
disciplinary action.
