Gun Drama! Baby daddy denied access to his kid as his baby mama’s father whips out a pistol and threatens him (VIDEO)

Monday, October 27, 2025 - Drama ensued after a man was denied access to his child by his baby mama’s family, leading to a tense standoff that almost turned deadly.
In a viral video circulating online, the man can be seen
attempting to visit his child when an altercation breaks out.
Moments later, the baby mama’s father is seen
brandishing a pistol, threatening the man, and ordering him to leave
immediately.
The terrified man, who insisted he only wanted to see his
child, was forced to retreat.
His baby mama’s father claimed that he had no right to
access the child without their family’s approval.
In the video, the distressed young man is heard saying he
had called his baby mama’s father three times to inform him of his
visit, but his calls went unanswered.
“I am leaving in peace. I just wanted to see my child, but
we have been beaten up,” he lamented in the footage.
The clip has sparked outrage on social media, with
many Kenyans calling on law enforcement to take action against the elderly man
for issuing deadly threats.
Watch the video.
Who gave this mzee bunduki jameni? pic.twitter.com/kLlXvzprTT— Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) October 26, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments