Gun Drama! Baby daddy denied access to his kid as his baby mama’s father whips out a pistol and threatens him (VIDEO)







Monday, October 27, 2025 - Drama ensued after a man was denied access to his child by his baby mama’s family, leading to a tense standoff that almost turned deadly.

In a viral video circulating online, the man can be seen attempting to visit his child when an altercation breaks out.

Moments later, the baby mama’s father is seen brandishing a pistol, threatening the man, and ordering him to leave immediately.

The terrified man, who insisted he only wanted to see his child, was forced to retreat.

His baby mama’s father claimed that he had no right to access the child without their family’s approval.

In the video, the distressed young man is heard saying he had called his baby mama’s father three times to inform him of his visit, but his calls went unanswered.

“I am leaving in peace. I just wanted to see my child, but we have been beaten up,” he lamented in the footage.

The clip has sparked outrage on social media, with many Kenyans calling on law enforcement to take action against the elderly man for issuing deadly threats.

Watch the video.

Who gave this mzee bunduki jameni? pic.twitter.com/kLlXvzprTT — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) October 26, 2025

