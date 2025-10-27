EXPOSED!!! Smartly dressed Indians captured on CCTV stealing at a high-end perfume shop in Nairobi (VIDEO)







Monday, October 27, 2025 - There was drama at a high-end perfume store in one of Nairobi’s posh malls after four Indian nationals were captured on CCTV stealing while pretending to shop.

In the footage, the well-dressed suspects are seen engaging the shop attendant, asking for prices of different designer perfumes to appear genuine.

However, two of them were later caught on camera stealthily slipping some of the expensive perfumes into a bag as the others distracted the attendant.

The sharp-eyed shopkeeper eventually became suspicious and demanded to inspect the bag.

To her shock, she discovered the stolen perfumes hidden inside.

The suspects panicked and attempted to flee, but the attendant quickly alerted mall security, leading to a dramatic confrontation.

Watch the footage below.

These four guys are criminals, pic.twitter.com/ymlBzYwa6g — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) October 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST