GACHAGUA’s close ally and Kiambu Senator, KARUNGO WA THANG’WA, breaks silence after he missed RAILA’s State funeral at the Nyayo Stadium (Full Statement)





Kenya does not stop when Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua chooses silence, it listens even more closely. His absence from Baba’s farewell was not an act of defiance, weakness, or guilt. It was a deliberate show of statesmanship, emotional intelligence, and deep respect for a moment that was bigger than politics.

Gachagua is not just another politician. He is one of the most consequential leaders of our time, a man revered in the mountains and respected across the country, even by those who may not agree with him. He is a voice for ordinary Kenyans, a guardian of their hopes and aspirations, and a leader whose influence shapes the national conversation whether he is present or not.

It is precisely because of that stature that he chose not to attend the public farewell. Gachagua understands power and its weight. He knows that his presence alone would have changed the tone of the day, shifting the focus from Raila Odinga’s legacy to endless political interpretations and speculation about his every move. The day was not about politics, alliances, or rivalries. It was about Kenya coming together to honour a towering figure in our history.

By choosing to step back, Gachagua ensured that the spotlight remained where it truly belonged, on Baba’s journey, sacrifice, and contribution. That decision was not avoidance. It was maturity. It was the kind of quiet leadership that puts the nation before the individual, and the moment before the microphone.

And let it be clear, his absence was not indifference. It was reverence. Gachagua has known and worked with Raila Odinga for decades. Their political paths have crossed in moments of partnership and in moments of principled disagreement. When the right time comes, he will honour Raila, not before a sea of cameras, but in a deeply personal and respectful way, by laying a wreath at his resting place in Bondo. That is how true respect is shown, not by rushing for the podium, but by waiting for the right moment to bow with dignity.

The fact that the country spent more time discussing who was not at Nyayo Stadium than who was present is proof of the Deputy President’s national significance. Gachagua does not need to stand on every stage to be at the centre of the story. His leadership speaks for itself, and even in silence, the nation feels his presence.

Leadership is not measured by how loudly one speaks or how often one appears. It is measured by understanding the weight of the moment and acting with wisdom. And in this defining national moment, Gachagua showed exactly that, not by being loud, but by being thoughtful, not by standing in the crowd, but by allowing the country to grieve without distraction.

Sometimes silence is not absence. Sometimes, it is leadership.

By Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa