Disgrace! MP JOHANA NG’ENO in trouble after allegedly attacking a LADY who refused his romantic advances - Netizens furious

Friday, October 17,
2025 - Emirua Dikir Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, has found himself
in hot soup after he was accused of assaulting a young lady who allegedly
turned down his romantic advances.
According to reports circulating on social media, the
outspoken legislator is said to have invited the lady identified as Naomy
Momwisho to his home under the guise of offering her a job opportunity.
However, things allegedly took a dark turn when she declined
his advances, leading to a heated confrontation that reportedly turned
physical.
The shocking claims have sparked outrage online, with
netizens flooding a popular Facebook group associated with the MP’s
constituency to demand justice for the victim.
The MP has not yet responded publicly to the allegations, but pressure continues to mount as the story spreads rapidly across social media platforms.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments