Disgrace! MP JOHANA NG’ENO in trouble after allegedly attacking a LADY who refused his romantic advances - Netizens furious







Friday, October 17, 2025 - Emirua Dikir Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, has found himself in hot soup after he was accused of assaulting a young lady who allegedly turned down his romantic advances.

According to reports circulating on social media, the outspoken legislator is said to have invited the lady identified as Naomy Momwisho to his home under the guise of offering her a job opportunity.

However, things allegedly took a dark turn when she declined his advances, leading to a heated confrontation that reportedly turned physical.

The shocking claims have sparked outrage online, with netizens flooding a popular Facebook group associated with the MP’s constituency to demand justice for the victim.

The MP has not yet responded publicly to the allegations, but pressure continues to mount as the story spreads rapidly across social media platforms.





