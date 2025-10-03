GACHAGUA rushes to save his Side Chick, JULIA MUTHONI, from eviction in heated apartment dispute - Court documents leaked







Friday, October 3, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has moved to protect his alleged side chick, Julia Muthoni, from eviction after the owner of a high-end apartment threatened to kick her out.

The landlord accused Julia of unlawful stay and unpaid dues, igniting a heated row that quickly escalated into a looming legal showdown.

To avert public embarrassment and legal complications, Gachagua, through his lawyer, has now filed documents urging the court to settle the matter through arbitration.

In the submissions, Gachagua insists Julia lawfully occupies the disputed unit, arguing that the property was fully paid for and no arrears are owed to the seller.

He further points to a sale agreement dated September 7th, 2023, which he describes as clear, specific and precise.

The former DP is said to be keen on keeping the matter out of open court, fearing the potential political and personal backlash if the saga spills further into the public domain.

Meanwhile, the apartment’s owner remains adamant that eviction is the only option unless the alleged breaches are resolved.

The Kenyan DAILY POST