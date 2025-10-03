Beautiful Kenyan Slay Queen’s ear bitten off by jilted ex-lover who stalked and attacked her in a city apartment (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 3, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady has become the latest victim of gender-based violence after her estranged ex-boyfriend launched a vicious attack that left her disfigured.

According to the victim, the man, described as being obsessively attached to her, had been stalking her for weeks before storming into her apartment.

A violent scuffle ensued during which he bit off part of her ear, leaving her with visible injuries.

The lady has since shared photos of her damaged ear on social media, sparking outrage among Kenyans and renewed calls for justice for victims of gender-based violence.

She has reported the matter to authorities and is appealing for action against the suspect, who is said to be on the run.

The shocking incident adds to the growing number of GBV cases in the country, with campaigners urging swift police investigations and tougher punishment for perpetrators.

The Kenyan DAILY POST