COTU boss FRANCIS ATWOLI’s son, Professor LUKOYE ATWOLI, leaves tongues wagging after flaunting his palatial village home which rivals mansions in Karen and Runda (PHOTO)







Friday, October 24, 2025 - Netizens are in awe after Professor Lukoye Atwoli, the accomplished son of COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, flaunted his breathtaking palatial village mansion, leaving Kenyans online speechless.

The soft-spoken psychiatrist and academic, who currently serves as the Dean of the Aga Khan University Medical College, gave fans a rare glimpse into his rural lifestyle, and the home radiates elegance from every corner.

A photo shared on his Facebook page shows a modern architectural masterpiece nestled in lush greenery, complete with expansive balconies, elegant glass panels, and manicured lawns.

The luxurious homestead could easily rival high-end residences in Karen and Runda, prompting admiration and envy in equal measure.

Despite his father’s flamboyant reputation, Prof. Lukoye is known for his humility and simplicity, often steering clear of politics and public controversy.

His success, many say, is a testament to his hard work and academic brilliance, not merely his family name.

See photo.

