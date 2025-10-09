Former NTV's The Trend host AMINA ABDI opens up on backlash she received from fellow Muslims for wearing Hijab on TV - “They called me a wh*re”







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Media personality Amina Abdi Rabar has recounted the painful criticism she faced early in her broadcasting career for wearing a hijab on television.

Speaking in an interview on the Joyride podcast aired on October 9th, 2025, the former host of NTV’s The Trend shared how her choice to be fully covered and deeply religious was met with hostility rather than respect.

“When I started out, I was very religious and fully covered,” Amina said.

“But I got so much vitriol directed at me.”

“They’d write things like, ‘You’re a wh0r3, a pr0st!tut3, you’re gonna d!e,’” she recalled.

Most of the backlash came from within her own faith community, which left her disheartened.

“From Muslims, I was like, kama nitatukanwa… My producer used to hide the messages from me,” she shared.

Eventually, the constant judgment pushed her to stop wearing the hijab publicly.

“People will always have an opinion,” she said.

“So I thought, kama mnanitukana, si mnitukane for the real deal.”

Despite no longer wearing it on screen, Amina still honors her religious roots.

“My mum has never seen me without a hijab. I wear it at every family function,” she revealed.

She also opened up about concealing her radio career from her family, especially during her late-night show where taboo topics were discussed.

“I used to lie about where I worked. I didn’t want anyone close to me to hear what I was saying,” she laughed.

Amina Abdi Rabar began her career as a radio host on Homeboyz Radio before transitioning to TV, where she gained national recognition as the host of The Trend on NTV.

Her vibrant energy, quick wit, and engaging interviews made her a household name.

Beyond broadcasting, Amina has showcased her versatility with a brief singing cameo, lending her vocals to local music projects and proving she’s more than just a voice behind the mic.

Her style and charisma have also made her a sought-after event host and brand ambassador.

The Kenyan DAILY POST