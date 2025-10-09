Former NTV's The Trend host AMINA ABDI opens up on backlash she received from fellow Muslims for wearing Hijab on TV - “They called me a wh*re”

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Media personality Amina Abdi Rabar has recounted the painful criticism she faced early in her broadcasting career for wearing a hijab on television.
Speaking in an interview on the Joyride podcast aired on October 9th,
2025, the former host of NTV’s The Trend shared how her choice to
be fully covered and deeply religious was met with hostility rather than
respect.
“When I started out, I was very religious and fully
covered,” Amina said.
“But I got so much vitriol directed at me.”
“They’d write things
like, ‘You’re a wh0r3, a pr0st!tut3, you’re gonna d!e,’” she recalled.
Most of the backlash came from within her own faith
community, which left her disheartened.
“From Muslims, I was like, kama nitatukanwa… My
producer used to hide the messages from me,” she shared.
Eventually, the constant judgment pushed her to stop wearing
the hijab publicly.
“People will always have an opinion,” she said.
“So I thought, kama mnanitukana, si mnitukane for the
real deal.”
Despite no longer wearing it on screen, Amina still honors
her religious roots.
“My mum has never seen me without a hijab. I wear it at
every family function,” she revealed.
She also opened up about concealing her radio career from
her family, especially during her late-night show where taboo topics were
discussed.
“I used to lie about where I worked. I didn’t want anyone
close to me to hear what I was saying,” she laughed.
Amina Abdi Rabar began her career as a radio host on
Homeboyz Radio before transitioning to TV, where she gained national
recognition as the host of The Trend on NTV.
Her vibrant energy, quick wit, and engaging interviews made
her a household name.
Beyond broadcasting, Amina has showcased her versatility
with a brief singing cameo, lending her vocals to local music projects and
proving she’s more than just a voice behind the mic.
Her style and charisma have also made her a sought-after
event host and brand ambassador.
