Former Governor MIKE SONKO opens up on daughter SAUMU MBUVI’s battle with mental illness - “The Rich Also Cry, We Suffer in Silence”







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - During the emotional burial of journalist Kimani Mbugua in Maragua, Murang’a County, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko revealed that his daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has battled the same mental health condition that affected the late media personality.

Speaking to mourners, Sonko shared that Saumu had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, insisting that mental illness affects people across all walks of life.

“The rich also cry, we also suffer in silence,” Sonko said, adding that his family’s experience mirrors the struggles faced by many.

He explained that despite having the means to seek treatment abroad, he chose to have Saumu treated locally at Mama Amina’s Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa - alongside Kimani and former boxing champion Conjestina Achieng.

“It’s not that I didn’t have money to treat my daughter in the US or London,” he said.

“I wanted other patients to see that even my family was going through the same thing.”

Sonko expressed gratitude for Saumu’s recovery and used the moment to advocate for mental health awareness.

As President of Good Deeds Kenya, he recalled how media personality Oga Obinna had reached out to him for help with Kimani’s case.

Sonko arranged for Kimani and his father to be flown from Mathare Mental Hospital to Mombasa for rehabilitation.

The former Citizen TV host took his own life while in rehabilitation and his death has reignited national conversations around mental health, especially among men and media professionals.

