Blow to Pastor ROBERT BURALE as ex-wife, ROZINAH MWAKIDEU, wins first round in Ksh 20M defamation case

Wednesday, October
29, 2025 - Pastor Robert Burale has suffered a legal setback in his ongoing
Ksh 20 million defamation suit against his ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, and her
brother, media personality Alex Mwakideu.
A Nairobi court has declined to order the removal of the
viral YouTube interview in which Rozinah described her marriage to Burale as “a
big mistake.”
The interview, hosted on Alex’s channel titled “My
Biggest Mistake Was Marrying Robert Burale,” was uploaded on
October 4th, 2025, and quickly gained traction online, and has so
far amassed over 800,000 views.
Rozinah alleged emotional neglect and
financial strain, and claimed to have accessed Burale’s personal documents,
which she said revealed troubling details during their brief marriage.
Burale dismissed the claims as
false and malicious, arguing that they were intended to damage his reputation
and credibility as a preacher and motivational speaker.
He also accused Alex of
professional negligence for failing to verify the allegations before publishing
the video and encouraging viewers to “share widely.”
Seeking legal redress, Burale filed an application at
Milimani Commercial Courts, asking for the video to be pulled down and deleted
from all platforms and Ksh 20M compensation.
However, Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki ruled that the court
could not interfere with content already published before the full hearing.
While the takedown request was denied, the court issued
interim orders barring Rozinah and Alex from making further comments or reposts
related to the video.
The clip remains online, but the legal battle is far from
over.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments