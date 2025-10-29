Blow to Pastor ROBERT BURALE as ex-wife, ROZINAH MWAKIDEU, wins first round in Ksh 20M defamation case







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - Pastor Robert Burale has suffered a legal setback in his ongoing Ksh 20 million defamation suit against his ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, and her brother, media personality Alex Mwakideu.

A Nairobi court has declined to order the removal of the viral YouTube interview in which Rozinah described her marriage to Burale as “a big mistake.”

The interview, hosted on Alex’s channel titled “My Biggest Mistake Was Marrying Robert Burale,” was uploaded on October 4th, 2025, and quickly gained traction online, and has so far amassed over 800,000 views.

Rozinah alleged emotional neglect and financial strain, and claimed to have accessed Burale’s personal documents, which she said revealed troubling details during their brief marriage.

Burale dismissed the claims as false and malicious, arguing that they were intended to damage his reputation and credibility as a preacher and motivational speaker.

He also accused Alex of professional negligence for failing to verify the allegations before publishing the video and encouraging viewers to “share widely.”

Seeking legal redress, Burale filed an application at Milimani Commercial Courts, asking for the video to be pulled down and deleted from all platforms and Ksh 20M compensation.

However, Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki ruled that the court could not interfere with content already published before the full hearing.

While the takedown request was denied, the court issued interim orders barring Rozinah and Alex from making further comments or reposts related to the video.

The clip remains online, but the legal battle is far from over.

