Flashy Gen Z lady, RACHEL AMONDI, exposed as a side chick to a married LUO man after social media drama - ‘Men can embarrass you’ (LOOK)







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Drama erupted on X (formerly Twitter) after Profesa Ochieng Odongo, a well-known Nairobi womanizer working with a global NGO, publicly exposed his Gen Z side chick while blasting a phone trader who allegedly sold him a fake iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Odongo claimed that he had purchased two iPhones - one for his wife and another for his young side chick - only to later discover that both were counterfeit.

He went online to vent his frustration, sharing a screenshot of his side chick informing him that the iPhone was fake.

However, in his anger, he forgot to blur her name - unintentionally exposing her identity to thousands of followers.

While many found the scandal hilarious, others felt Odongo crossed the line by revealing her identity publicly.

“He should’ve just dealt with the phone seller quietly,” one user commented.

“Now he’s embarrassed two women in one post,” another joked.

See photos of the beautiful side chick.

The Kenyan DAILY POST