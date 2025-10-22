See how BAHATI’s wife DIANA MARUA was dressed to the club - Can you allow your wife to dress like this? (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October
22, 2025 - Kenyan celebrity couple, Bahati
and Diana Marua, are once again the talk of social media after photos
surfaced showing how Diana stepped out for a night out at a popular Nairobi
club.
The mother of three turned heads with her bold fashion
choice, a revealing, figure-hugging outfit that left little to the imagination.
Some netizens argued that Diana has every right to express
herself, pointing out that Bahati seemed perfectly comfortable with his wife’s
look.
Others, however, said they wouldn’t let their wives step out
of the house dressed that way.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments