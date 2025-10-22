See how BAHATI’s wife DIANA MARUA was dressed to the club - Can you allow your wife to dress like this? (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 22, 2025 - Kenyan celebrity couple, Bahati and Diana Marua, are once again the talk of social media after photos surfaced showing how Diana stepped out for a night out at a popular Nairobi club.

The mother of three turned heads with her bold fashion choice, a revealing, figure-hugging outfit that left little to the imagination.

Some netizens argued that Diana has every right to express herself, pointing out that Bahati seemed perfectly comfortable with his wife’s look.

Others, however, said they wouldn’t let their wives step out of the house dressed that way.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST