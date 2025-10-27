Drama! Prominent lawyer STEVE OGOLLA sends friends to his ex-wife’s in-laws to collect dowry on his behalf, only for them to be chased away - “We want him in person!”











Monday, October 27, 2025 - Prominent city lawyer, Steve Ogolla, is once again trending after a dramatic scene reportedly unfolded during a dowry refund ceremony involving his ex-wife, Cebbie Koks.

According to sources, the flamboyant lawyer, who recently made news over his messy fallout with Cebbie, sent a group of friends to his ex-wife’s home in Siaya to collect the dowry he paid during their short-lived marriage.

However, things did not go as planned.

The in-laws allegedly refused to hand over the dowry, insisting that they will only engage with Ogolla in person.

The embarrassed team is said to have left in a hurry as the situation grew tense.

One of Steve’s friends identified as Jarutha on Facebook had posted photos at Cebbie’s rural home, ready to collect the dowry.

However, they were chased away after the inlaws demanded that Ogolla must appear in person.

Social media users have reacted to the dramatic incident, with many accusing Ogolla of being petty and immature for handling the matter through proxies.

See reactions.